PC Jeweller signs actress Kriti Kharbanda as brand ambassador (Snippets)

Bollywood

The 29-year-old said in a statement: " I feel really honoured and happy to be part of the P C Chandra team. It's my first jewellery endorsement and because I have also studied jewellery design, it's something very close to my heart and I feel very happy being associated with the brand."

On the work front, Kriti has featured in the recently released film "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se" and will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise "Housefull".

Playing awarded solider was huge responsibility: Harshvardhan Rane

Actor finds essaying a role of a recepient soldier in JP Dutta's forthcoming directorial film "Paltan" challenging.

The 34-year-old said in a statement: "Since in my debut film, 'Sanam Teri Kasam', I played a fictional character, the role in 'Paltan' is absolutely different since it's a real character of a soldier and that too someone who has been awarded the highest honour, So there was an added responsibility."

Also starring actors Arjun Rampal, and Siddhanth Kapoor, "Paltan" is slated to release on Septemeber 7.

"Patiala Babes"

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Ashnoor Kaur, who has earlier wooed the audience with her performance in "Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi", grabbed the lead role in Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming show "Patiala Babes."

Ashnoor will portray the daughter of in the show, which will depict the doting relationship between mother and daughter.

Giving details about her role, the 14-year-old said in a statement: "My character, 'Mini Khurana' is a bubbly girl who loves her mother the most and so do I. She is also stylish by nature and soon to be fashionista. On other hand, she is tomboy and is very protective towards her mother as she is not exposed to the world outside."--IANS

