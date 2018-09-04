How to keep nutrients intact in food

Raw foods are said to be the healthiest for the body as through traditional methods such as or causes a significant nutrient loss. However, there are a few other methods through which you can enjoy your favourite foods while deriving considerable health benefits from them.

Yogesh Ghorpade, Founder and of and Aastha Jessica, Nutrition Expert at Momspresso list some tips on how one can keep the nutrition of intact.

* Poaching is a great way of preparing fish, meat, eggs and fruit. Simmer in a small amount of water in such a way that it retains its moisture and essential nutrients. As water does not add any fat to food, poaching is considered an extremely healthy method.

* Blend instead of juicing. While juicing fruits and vegetables, you essentially remove all the fibrous material from the and are left with a rather sugary juice. Blending whole fruits and veggies keeps the pulp and fibre intact so you consume a thicker, more wholesome juice or smoothie.

* Don't peel. Most fruit and vegetable peels are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. To keep maximum nutrients intact while cooking, it is, best to boil, grill or poach without peeling. However, you must ensure that fruits and vegetables are washed thoroughly to remove any dirt or grime.

* Grill to ensure the least amount of nutrient loss while making the fat drip off. The high heat from grills seals in the moisture within food, so there is no additional butter or required to cook. Further, vegetables retain more vitamins and minerals through grilling.

* While boiling food, retain the liquid for future use (like soups and stocks) as most of the nutrients leach out into the water during the boiling process. Use pots with lids while cooking (Pressure cooker is a better option).

* Do not store fruits and vegetables for a longer period of time, eat them as fresh as possible.

* Eat freshly cooked and avoid re-heating it as it destroys the of nutrients and makes them impotent.

* Wash vegetables and fruits before cutting and chopping them (never wash them after it is cut as the nutrients will drain into the water).

* Harmful enzymes are activated by high temperature, so it is best to cook food in a preheated pan or oven or in water that is already boiling.

