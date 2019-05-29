Shami, Bumrah and my role will be crucial: Bhuvneshwar

The Indian attack has definitely been spoken about most going into and rather than taking it as a pressure scenario, fast bowler has revealed that the unit is aware of what is expected of them and they will look to play to their strength.

"We all know England conditions help fast bowlers. Our (Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and himself) role will be crucial. We three know what strengths we have and what more we need to do which will help the team.

"We three share our experience which helps. If it will swing it will give advantage to all. But we will see how conditions turn out to be. If it does, it will be an additional boost for bowlers," he said.

Bhuvneshwar went on to add that the two warm-up games against and helped the bowlers gauge on how to go about their job in this English summer.

" is a big platform. Yes, the pressure will be there but I am excited and confident as I have toured here earlier. I know the England conditions. In these two warm-ups (against and Bangladesh) I acclimatised myself to know what to do in the tournament and what the conditions will be like," he said.

But for Bhuvneshwar, the contribution with the bat in hand is just as important and the all-rounder says that he himself has a lot of expectations from himself when it comes to contributing to the team's cause.

"When it comes to batting, I have a lot of expectations from myself. I have played in some crucial matches which have boosted my confidence. I know my ability in batting. I am preparing in the nets so that if the team needs me I can step in," he pointed.

play their opening game against South Africa, but Bhuvi said that the team will plan the course of action against the Proteas batsman as they prepare for the first game on May 5.

"You always want to start with a win in the World Cup, but right now I cannot say what we will be thinking or planning. We have almost a week. When we practice and have meetings, we will decide what we need to do against them," Bhuvneshwar said.

