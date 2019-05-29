Mashrafe likely to play WC opener despite injury

is expected to play his side's opener against on Sunday despite picking up a hamstring during the practice match against

"A lot of times in such cases, I face trouble the first one or two overs. Once I get through that, I don't face any more problems. I also wasn't facing any problem today (on Tuesday)," Mashrafe told the based bdnews24 as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"But I pulled a hamstring during the sixth over. I could have stopped after four or five overs but Rohit and Kohli were looking to score runs quickly during that period. I felt that I needed to practice in such a situation."

Mashrafe finished with economical figures of 0 for 23 in six overs but could not deliver in full flow because of the

Mashrafe did not field for the most part of India's innings and also did not come out to bat as fell 95 runs short of India's 359/7.

Besides, Mashrafe, Shakib is also not fully fit, the said after the game as the star all-rounder recently recovered from a side strain, while Mustafizur Rahman is nursing a

didn't play against due to a minor thigh he suffered in training a couple of days ago. He is also expected to be fit for the game.

--IANS

rkm/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)