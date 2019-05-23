Sharjah-based Indian boy builds library for neighbours

A Sharjah-based Indian boy is encouraging his and the rest of the community to use the small library at his home, which he has put together from book donation drives, the media reported on Thursday.

Kashinadh Pranesh, a nine-year-old student at in Sharjah, is on a mission to inspire people to know more about the world and instil the love of in the youth, reports

He has previously been recognised in the (UAE) for his academic and philanthropic achievements. Last year, he donated the funds he won in a spelling bee contest to the victims of the floods.

Earlier this month, he won the Distinguished Student Award of the His efforts and achievements were also mentioned by senior on

"In 2016, the Year of in the UAE, I came to know the importance of reading, so I have started collecting books through book drives and charity drives and started my own small library," the student told

"Through this library, I wish to encourage my friends and to read more."

Pranesh is also an active member of various eco-groups in the UAE.

He has been involved in activities such as planting trees and has collected and recycled more than 1.5 tonnes of newspaper, 50 mobile phones, and 50 kg of plastic.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)