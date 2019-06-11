Shazam now recognises music played internally on phone

The incredibly useful music and movies identifying app has now become better as a new feature, introduced in the latest version, called Pop-up Shazam, works with audio played internally through headphones with the application working in the background.

"The feature is especially useful for apps such as Instagram, where you can recognise songs people have posted on their stories, or in regular videos.

"It works surprisingly well if the quality is good enough. From what I know, it's using the as the regular listening feature, so you can expect performance pretty much identical to regular use," the XDA Developers reported late on Monday.

However, only users on (on version 9.33 and upwards) can use the feature as of now. That means iOS users cannot access Pop Up feature.

Presumably, intends to bring the feature to iOS at some point in the future. There is still a workaround available by using Auto Shazam, but as of yet, there is no update in sight for iOS, the report added.

