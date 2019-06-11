HONOR 20 series launched in India

Chinese giant Huawei's sub-brand on Tuesday launched its flagship 20 series comprising 20 Pro, and HONOR 20i in for Rs 39,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The Pro would be available in Phantom Blue colour while the would be available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colours.

The HONOR 20i would be available in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colours in

"We are bringing in three new devices in different price segments to ensure that our customers have the opportunity to choose the right at the best price.

" is a unique market and the HONOR 20 series showcases our continued focus towards innovation, ensuring best quality," Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, HONOR India, said in a statement.

The HONOR 20 Pro sports 8GB and 256GB onboard storage while the HONOR 20 comes with 6GB and 128GB ROM and the HONOR 20i comes with 4GB and 128GB ROM.

The HONOR 20i would start selling on from June 18 and HONOR 20 starting June 25. The availability of HONOR 20 Pro will be announced soon, the company added.

The HONOR 20 Pro features a IMX586 48MP main camera, a super wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP Macro camera.

The has traditionally gone with bright colours for the designs of its devices, but the HONOR 20 Pro's design tones this down a bit.

The new HONOR 20 Series comes with -- which is a new that can dissipate heat and thus maintain optimal performance.

The company had earlier said that the colour layer of HONOR 20 series is combined with the glass and depth layer in a vacuum environment under the precise control of temperature and pressure.

