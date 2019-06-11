HONOR 20 series launched in India

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei's sub-brand HONOR on Tuesday launched its flagship HONOR 20 series comprising HONOR 20 Pro, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20i in India for Rs 39,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.
The HONOR 20 Pro would be available in Phantom Blue colour while the HONOR 20 would be available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colours.
The HONOR 20i would be available in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colours in India.
"We are bringing in three new devices in different price segments to ensure that our customers have the opportunity to choose the right smartphone at the best price.
"India is a unique market and the HONOR 20 series showcases our continued focus towards innovation, ensuring best quality," Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, HONOR India, said in a statement.
The HONOR 20 Pro sports 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage while the HONOR 20 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM and the HONOR 20i comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.
The HONOR 20i would start selling on Flipkart from June 18 and HONOR 20 starting June 25. The availability of HONOR 20 Pro will be announced soon, the company added.
The HONOR 20 Pro features a Sony IMX586 48MP main camera, a 16MP super wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP Macro camera.
The handset maker has traditionally gone with bright colours for the designs of its devices, but the HONOR 20 Pro's design tones this down a bit.
The new HONOR 20 Series comes with graphene cooling sheet technology -- which is a new thermal solution that can dissipate heat and thus maintain optimal performance.
The company had earlier said that the colour layer of HONOR 20 series is combined with the glass and depth layer in a vacuum environment under the precise control of temperature and pressure.
