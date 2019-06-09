Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

of the Opposition in the National Assembly returned to on Sunday amid strict security arrangements and a large gathering of PML-N workers.

arrived at In the form of a rally, Muslim League-Nawaz party workers took him from the airport till his residence in Model Town, where sweets were distributed, reports Dawn news.

Ahead of Sharif's arrival, a large number of workers, MPs and senior leaders reached the airport at night.

had announced a "quick visit" to on April 9 after his name was removed from the no-fly list on High Court orders. Party sources had said at the time that he intended to return within 10-12 days.

Sharif faces court cases regarding corruption and dishonesty.

In the Ashiyana housing scam, he is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to successful bidder for the low-cost housing scheme, which led to the award of the contract to Casa Developers, a group of Paragon City Private Limited, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million.

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case, Sharif and his son are accused of "fraudulently and dishonestly" causing a 213 million Pakistani rupees loss to the national exchequer.

