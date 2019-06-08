Three killed in Trinamool-BJP clash in Bengal

Three political workers, including two from the (BJP) and one from the Congress, were killed in a clash between the supporters of the two parties in West Bengal's North 24 district, the police said on Saturday.

However, BJP leaders claimed that three of their workers were killed in the clash.

According to the BJP leaders, the clash erupted after workers allegedly removed the saffron party's flags in Sandeshkhali area, while local leaders accused the BJP workers of defacing their flags.

"During a booth level meeting of our workers in Hatgachhi, some miscreants, backed by the BJP, attacked them. Qayum Mollah, a 26-year-old Trinamool worker, was taken out of the party office and stabbed to death," and Trinamool's district claimed.

Denying the party workers' involvement in Qayum's murder, claimed that three of their supporters were killed in the clash.

"We have information that three of our local leaders -- Pradip Mondal, Tapan Mondal and Sukanta Mondal -- were murdered by Trinamool supporters," Basu alleged.

-- IANS

bdc/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)