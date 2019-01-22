Sheroes acquires Bengaluru-based women health app 'Maya'

-
Online community platform for women Sheroes has acquired Bengaluru-based women's health app "Maya" in an all-stock deal.
The acquisition would help Sheroes become the "deepest women's platform, globally, with over 14 million members" and also "to reach 100 million in due course", Sheroes said in a statement.
Started in 2014, the health app Maya enables women to keep track of their health through a mobile application.
"The platform (Maya) is accessible in 14 international and vernacular languages (including Hindi and Tamil) and is actively used by women users in over 20 countries," it said.
