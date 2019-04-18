Shift from kerosene to solar to improve power supply

Switching subsidies from to off-grid would improve access for households still reliant on kerosene, a study by the for Sustainable Development (IISD) and The and (TERI) said on Thursday.

Despite the success of the 'Saubhagya' scheme, millions of households continue to use lamps during outages or because they cannot afford

But is problematic because it provides poor quality light, causes harmful indoor air pollution and is a fire risk.

The report titled 'Policy Approaches for a Kerosene to Solar Subsidy Swap in India', shows support for off-grid solar that could be made available directly to households through manufacturers or as subsidised credit through financial institutions.

Associate and Balasubramanian Viswanathan, said: "Over the lifetime of the products, solar lanterns, home systems and microgrids are all cheaper than the combined household and government expenditure on kerosene. The government could actually save money by switching support to solar."

Martand Shardul, Fellow at TERI and co-author, added: "From the state and central level consultations it is clear that the government wants to provision access to for lighting to everyone. Communities also aspire to transition to solar-based solutions for lighting."

An earlier joint publication by and TERI in July 2018 explored the business case for a subsidy swap.

The 2019 study goes further by providing a six-step implementation plan for governments.

The first three steps provide options on funding, targeting recipients and selecting

The next steps are presented as three separate pathways depending on whether the government chooses to subsidise consumers, manufactures or

The goal for each pathway is the same -- to assist India's transition to clean and reliable power for all.

