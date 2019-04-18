US stocks fall as health care shares lag

US stocks ended lower as major health care shares declined, dragging the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday decreased 3.12 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 26,449.54. The S&P 500 fell 6.61 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,900.45, reported.

The was down 4.15 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 7,996.08.

The S&P 500 health care sector closed 2.89 per cent lower, following a previous rout.

Shares of US slid 1.86 per cent on Wednesday after a 4.01-per cent decrease in the previous session. Shares of and DaVita, also health care big names, fell 8.05 per cent and 7.72 per cent, respectively.

The health care is one among the worst-performing group this year as calls for lower drug prices and debates about medical care plans in the US have weighted on the sector, experts noted.

Shares of jumped 12.25 per cent following a 23.21-per cent surge in the previous session, fueled by the news that the company and have settled a lawsuit regarding royalty disputes. stock also closed 1.95 per cent higher.

Wall Street also digested a slew of newly-released corporate earnings.

generated first-quarter profit of $1.39 per share, according to a Wednesday report by the bank, beating analysts' estimates of $1.17 per share surveyed by Its revenue also beat market consensus. The stock was up 2.64 per cent.

stock gained 3.76 per cent after the US company delivered stronger-than-anticipated quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Of the S&P 500 that have reported so far, about 84.6 per cent have topped expectations, according to CNBC, while citing data.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)