Shivaji Park Lions eye good run at T20 Mumbai League

Shivaji Park Lions, finalist of the inaugural season of the T20 Mumbai League, battled it out at the league auction after retaining their star players, like and fresh out of IPL Siddesh Lad.

The other players picked up by the last year's runners-up are Vijay Gohil, Shivam Malhotra, Tanush Kotian, Raunaq Sharma, Hardik Tamore, Atish Gawand, Arjun Yadav, Onkar Jadhav, Monil Soni, Manan Khakhar, Nikhil Patil, Rudra Dhanday, Sachin Yadav, Siddhartha Raut, Varun Joijode, Swapnil Pradhan, and

After the auction that concluded on Sunday, Harsh Jain, co-owner of Shivaji Park Lions, said, "We are happy with the selection of the team and pretty hopeful for this season. Our team's performance was decent in the previous season and with this team we are confident to have a thriving season."

The team has been chosen carefully and bids for players were made keeping in mind the team's cohesiveness. It tried to have a right balance between batting and units at the auction.

Siddesh Lad, on being retained, said, "I am happy that I could perform well last season and has been retained by my team for the upcoming season. I hope to continue to deliver for Shivaji Park Lions and try and win this time."

Shivam Dube, seen playing for Royal Challengers this season, is looking forward to the T20 Mumbai League's brand-new season. "I am looking forward to the new season. I feel more confident after playing in IPL. There was a lot to learn from my team and situations that we faced. The responsibility is huge and I am up for it."

With the introduction of two new teams, The Aakash Tigers MWS and the Eagle Thane Strikers, the new season promises more exciting and epic clashes.

