120,000 take part in Wings for Life World Run

Over 1,20,000 registered runners and wheelchair participants have covered 1,103,276 km at 323 locations across 72 countries as part of the sixth annual Wings for Life World Run charity event to raise funds for spinal cord injury research.
Four hours of camaraderie, shared across continents, produced unforgettable moments until Russians Ivan Motorin (Izmir, Turkey) and his compatriot Nina Zarina (Zug, Switzerland) claimed the men's and women's Global Championships with 64.37 km and 53.72 km, respectively.
The contrast in weather conditions was striking with a surprise snowfall in Italy and temperatures nearing 35 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.
A new 2019 pace for the Catcher Car resulted in a nail-biter finish for women with Zarina of Russia, who ran in Zug, edging out 2017 Global Champion Dominika Stelmach of Poland, who ran in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by just 0.16 km. Running in Izmir, Turkey, Ivan Motorin swept the day for Russia when he logged 64.37 km to claim his own Global Championship.
At the organised app run in Mumbai, participants beat the challenges posed by the Mumbai heat & humidity and ran the streets in and around Whistling Wood International Institute, Goregaon (East). The participants of the run, included Red Bull Bouldering Athlete Tuhin Satarkar and Red Bull Motorsports Athlete Mira Erda. Seasoned Marathon Runner Parwinder Singh and Shruti Saran clocked 14.32 kms and 8.2 kms, respectively, to emerge male and female winners at.
