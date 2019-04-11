With only 14 planes, Jet cancels Singapore operations

As the government is monitoring the operational situation at closely to ensure its compliance with overseas flying rules, the cancelled services on some international and domestic routes on Thursday.

According to official sources, the is currently operating only about 14 aircraft - down from 26 last week - and this might lead to suspension of its international operations.

As per rules, an needs to have a minimum of 20 aircraft to be eligible to operate international flights.

Till recently, the airline operated 26 aircraft, including A330s, 777s, 737-800 and ATRs, to various destinations like London, Toronto, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, and domestic sectors like Mumbai-Delhi, among others.

It apparently owns 16 out of these 26 aircraft.

On its part, the airline has cancelled operations to and from and its flights to and the Northeast.

"#ADVISORY: @jetairways (9W) has suspended its services to and from until further notice. Passengers are advised to contact their or the airline directly (info@jetairways.com) for available options," the tweeted.

The airline, in a statement, also said: "Jet Airways' flight 9W 615 to and 9W 675 to Guwahati of tomorrow April 12, 2019, has been cancelled due to operational reasons."

"Similarly, 9W 676 Dehradun to Kolkata via Guwahati has been cancelled on the same date until further notice. Guests have been duly informed and refunds are being processed. sincerely regrets inconvenience caused to its guests."

is in the midst of a severe liquidity crisis that has affected its operations and resulted in the grounding of several of its aircraft.

The latest development comes a day after lenders of the tweaked the terms for stake sale and also extended the submission deadline for Expression of Interest bids from

At present, the airline owes over Rs 8,000 crore to a consortium of lenders led by the

On last Tuesday, the airline was served a legal notice by a section of its pilots demanding payment of salaries, due since January 1, 2019, by April 14.

Subsequently, its said that the company is working with the lenders on the balance sheet restructuring plan and will inform the employees about the progress of the process by early next week.

Besides the employees, the airline's aircraft lessors too are upset with the current financial situation, with some of them requesting the of Civil (DGCA) to de-register their aircraft leased to the company.

The de-registration request section on the DGCA's website on Thursday showed that lessors have applied to de-register 14 aircraft owing to unpaid dues. However, some lessors have also withdrawn their de-registration request.

If these aircraft come back to operations, experts said that Jet could again have 21 aircraft in its fleet, the bare minimum required for

--IANS

rv/sn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)