Siddaramaiah loses temper as woman raises issues in constituency

on Monday lost his temper at a public event in Mysuru when questioned by a woman about the issues faced by public in his son Yathindra's constituency in the district.

Visibly agitated by the woman's questioning, the former quickly snatched the microphone from her and along with it pulled a section of her 'dupatta' and forced her to sit down.

The incident took place at a public gathering in which took part along with his son Yathindra, a from in the same district, about 150 km southwest of state capital Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media later, the woman, Jamalar, said she was trying to point out to the that the in the constituency was not functioning well and the (Yathindra) was not reachable.

"I was trying to raise the issues being faced by public in the constituency and not being able to reach the MLA regarding them ... for which he got angry," said.

state unit said got agitated as the woman was banging on the table.

"He was only asking for the microphone as he had to attend meetings later. There was no ill intention," Rao told a news channel.

--IANS

bha/mr

