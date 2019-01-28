Bahrain upholds life sentence of Shia cleric

Bahrain's on Monday upheld the life sentence of over charges of espionage for neighbouring

Salman, of the outlawed and a central figure of the 2011 uprising in Bahrain, was convicted in November of "communicating with Qatari officials ... to overthrow constitutional order" -- a ruling rights groups called a "travesty".

Salman is currently serving a four-year jail sentence in a separate case for "inciting hatred" in the kingdom.

His two aides -- and -- were sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia. They are former MPs and currently reside outside Bahrain, reported.

The court said Salman and his two aides "spied for a foreign state in order to overthrow the government".

The three have lost their appeals in the case, according to the court.

has repeatedly denied the accusations of conspiring against with Salman.

--IANS

soni/

