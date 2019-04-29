Sidhu criticises Modi for running away from promises

on Monday launched into a tirade against Prime Modi saying if he became the Prime again then would be destroyed.

"There is no employment, youth and farmers have lost the ground and if Modi becomes the again then 'Hindustan' will be destroyed," said the while addressing a poll gathering in the Hoshangabad parliamentary constituency.

"There are three Modis in the country. Out of them and have absconded, and the third Modi is running away from his promises," he said.

Praising the NYAY scheme of the Congress, said: "Poor families will get Rs 72,000 per annum under the scheme, while the BJP policies have worsened their condition."

Hoshangabad will go to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election.

--IANS

hindi-rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)