Andhra CM urges EC to act against Modi over Bengal claims

Minister on Monday demanded that the take action against for his claim that 40 lawmakers of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool were in touch with him.

The (TDP) alleged that Modi's remarks made during campaigning in amount to horse-trading and demanded the poll body to take action against him.

"Betraying the spirit of democracy, belittling the office of a Prime Minister, and touching the height of absurdity, the PM of stooped so low and claimed that 40 Trinamul MLAs are in touch with him," said in a series of tweets.

"This is nothing but horse trading, that too, when the election process is on and the model code of conduct is in force. The of shall immediately and suo-motu take cognizance of these shameful remarks by the and initiate action against him."

"These comments vindicate our stand that, after destroying all the Institutions, the is now trying to destroy democracy itself," added.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)