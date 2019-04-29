Andhra CM urges EC to act against Modi over Bengal claims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded that the Election Commission take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his claim that 40 lawmakers of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress were in touch with him.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief alleged that Modi's remarks made during campaigning in West Bengal amount to horse-trading and demanded the poll body to take action against him.
"Betraying the spirit of democracy, belittling the office of a Prime Minister, and touching the height of absurdity, the PM of India stooped so low and claimed that 40 Trinamul Congress MLAs are in touch with him," Naidu said in a series of tweets.
"This is nothing but horse trading, that too, when the election process is on and the model code of conduct is in force. The Election Commission of India shall immediately and suo-motu take cognizance of these shameful remarks by the Prime Minister and initiate action against him."
"These comments vindicate our stand that, after destroying all the Institutions, the Prime Minister is now trying to destroy democracy itself," Naidu added.
--IANS
ms/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
