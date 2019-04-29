64 per cent cast their vote in fourth phase LS polls

A of 64 per cent was witnessed at 72 constituencies spread across nine states which went to the polls on Monday in the fourth phase.

The turnout in 2014 in these seats was 61.48 per cent.

The polling percentage improved in Madhya Pradesh, and while it was less in and Odisha and marginally less in and compared to the last election. It was somewhat better in

The poll percentage is expected to go up once all the votes cast are taken into account. The voting percentage was 69.50 per cent in the first phase, 69.44 per cent in the second and 68.40 per cent in the third phase.

Senior said that voting process has been completed in two more states - and Odisha - after conclusion of fourth phase of seven-phase election.

Polling was also held in Kulgam district of Anantnag parliamentary constituency in where 10.5 per cent people exercised their franchise compared to 36.84 per cent in 2014. The seat is witnessing a three-phased election.

Of the states that went to the polls, saw a voter turn out of 64.5 per cent for 13 seats that went to the polls compared to 64. 48 in 2014. It was 65.77 per cent in six seats of (64.84 in 2014), 63.39 per cent in three seats of (63.82 in 2014), 76.44 per cent in eight seats of (83.38 in 2014), 58.82 per cent in five seats of (56.18 in 2014), 58.23 per cent in seventeen seats of (55.58 in 2014).

In Odisha, where polling was also held for 41 assembly seats alongside six seats, the voter turn out was 68 per cent compared to 73.75 per cent in 2014.

In thirteen seats of Uttar Pradesh, the polling percentage was 57.58 per cent compared to 58.39 per cent in 2014.

