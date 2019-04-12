Sikkim records over 78 per cent polling

recorded an overall polling percentage of 78.19 for its 32-seat and single constituency with women voters outnumbering men in the North district, the said on Friday.

The polling for both the Assembly constituencies as well as the seat took place on Thursday and continued late into the night.

According to the final figures, 78.55 per cent of male voters and 77.81 per cent of female voters exercised their franchise.

In number terms, of the total 4,32,306 electorate, 3,38,001 exercised their democratic right in 567 polling stations to choose their representatives from among 150 candidates for the state Assembly and 11 for the lone seat.

The North district saw 81.95 per cent female and 81.51 per cent male voters queue up before the polling booths. The district also recorded the highest polling percentage -- 81.74. The lowest polling percentage of 75.60 per cent was seen in the West district.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Djongu in North district recorded the highest polling percentage of 86. Of its 9,523 electors, 8,190 voted. The constituency recorded a female voter turnout of 86.02 per cent, which was slightly more than the percentage of male voters that stood at 85.98.

The state's unique constituency Sangha -- that has no existence on the state's map and is without any geographical boundaries and permits only the monks and nuns to contest and vote -- recorded the lowest polling percentage at 68.05. Among the voters, 68.18 per cent were monks, and 62.32 per cent nuns.

