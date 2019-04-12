Maldives ruling party secures 'highest win' in polls

The ruling (MDP) has won the by securing the highest win -- 65 seats in the 87-member Parliament -- in the island nation's history, the announced on Friday.

told that it was highest win for a single party which now gave the MDP a majority in Parliament.

Former Abdulla Yameen's Progressive Party of and the People's together won eight seats while the had secured five seats.

The Development Alliance won two seats while Independent candidates won seven seats.

According to the results, 212,079 people out of 264,442 cast their vote in the held last Saturday.

Election observers said the poll was conducted peacefully.

who is leading the MDP, following the announcement of the preliminary results earlier this week, congratulated all the winners.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)