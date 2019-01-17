Sikkim Red Panda Winter Carnival begins

-
Doves symbolising peace and prosperity were released and Tibetan native drum-dance presented, as the three-day Sikkim Red Panda Winter Carnival 2019, showcasing the state's unique culture and talent, got off to a grand opening here on Thursday.
State Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Ugen T. Gyatso inaugurated the festival at the M.G. Marg by beating the Chabrung, a traditional musical drum.
The Red Panda Winter Carnival is an annual feature of the state tourism and civil aviation department that endeavours to celebrate the Sikkimese way of life and showcase its unique culture, cuisine and the unbounded talent.
The carnival serves as an opportunity to unwind and appreciate the goodness around and indulge in celebration and has over the years evolved into one of the most popular annual events not only for Sikkim but for neighbouring states and even countries.
The present edition of the event would see participation of delegates from Bhutan, Nepal, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, and Kalimpong, who would be leading their teams to showcase their culture, tradition, handicraft and handlooms.
