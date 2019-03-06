JUST IN
Business Standard

Sindhu crashes out of All England Open

IANS  |  Birmingham 

Indian star P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open badminton championships following a hard fought defeat to Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea in the first round of the women's singles category, here on Wednesday.

Sindhu gave a tough fight before going down 16-21, 22-20, 18-21.

B. Sai Praneeth, however, advanced to the second round of the men's singles competition with a 21-19, 21-19 victory over compatriot H.S. Prannoy.

--IANS

ajb/pcj

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 20:02 IST

