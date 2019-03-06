Sindhu crashes out of All England Open

Indian star crashed out of championships following a hard fought defeat to of in the first round of the women's singles category, here on Wednesday.

Sindhu gave a tough fight before going down 16-21, 22-20, 18-21.

B. Sai Praneeth, however, advanced to the second round of the men's singles competition with a 21-19, 21-19 victory over compatriot H.S. Prannoy.

