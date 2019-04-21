Singing for family best moment of life, says Adnan

Popular Sami says of the 33 years appearing on television around the world, serenading wife and daughter has been the greatest moments.

on Saturday tweeted a video from a reality TV show singing the song "Tera chehra jab nazar" for his family.

"Of all my 33 years appearing on television around the world, this is my greatest moment -- serenading my beloved wife and angelic daughter Sami Khan," captioned the image.

was born in 2018 to Adnan and who got married on January 29, 2010.

An Afghan-origin German girl, Roya became Adnan's third wife after he got separated from and Dubai-based Arab

The 47-year-old is known for songs like "Gela Gela Gela", "Sun zara", "Lift karade", "Meter Down", "Dil Kya Kare" and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri".

--IANS

dc/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)