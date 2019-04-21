JUST IN
Singing for family best moment of life, says Adnan

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Popular singer Adnan Sami says of the 33 years appearing on television around the world, serenading wife Roya and daughter Medina has been the greatest moments.

Adnan on Saturday tweeted a video from a reality TV show singing the song "Tera chehra jab nazar" for his family.

"Of all my 33 years appearing on television around the world, this is my greatest moment -- serenading my beloved wife Roya and angelic daughter Medina Sami Khan," Adnan captioned the image.

Medina was born in 2018 to Adnan and Roya who got married on January 29, 2010.

An Afghan-origin German girl, Roya became Adnan's third wife after he got separated from actor Zeba Bakhtiar and Dubai-based Arab Sabah Galadari.

The 47-year-old singer is known for songs like "Gela Gela Gela", "Sun zara", "Lift karade", "Meter Down", "Dil Kya Kare" and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri".

First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 18:22 IST

