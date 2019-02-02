Consistency is the key to lasting career: Adnan Sami

Known for popular numbers such as "Lift kara de", "Noor e khuda", "Bhar do jholi" among others, Sami, who has maintained a career of more than three decades, says consistency is the key behind the longevity of his journey in the industry.

Talking about having a long lasting career, Sami told IANS here: "The difference between a 'one hit wonder' and an with a successful long career is consistency."

He added: "Across the globe, artistes who manage to achieve the longevity of their journey are those who manage to stick through time creating music constantly. You have the time of the world to make your first music, before putting it out to the world."

"Once you do that and it becomes a hit, you quickly have to follow up with another song, of that level or even better than the earlier one."

Sami says that one has to have the ability to sustain and added that handling success is not easy.

The 45-year-old is part of the music reality TV show "The Voice" as a on Star Plus.

While through many music reality shows, news talents are coming and gaining recognition overnight, Sami believes that at times people get so overwhelmed by the luxury of success that they lose focus from the core point.

"Whether it is myself, and others who did not come from the reality show format but managed to make our mark in the music industry for a long time is simply because we have continuously worked hard. I know that the other side is dark and the core reason behind my fame is my music," he said.

He added that he would continue the process of creation.

Born in London, and having travelled across the globe and performed on international stages, the Pakistani origin has lived an eventful life filled with success as well as emotional turmoil like losing his father to cancer, dealing with obesity, marriages and divorce.

However, none of these factors affected him.

So, how does he immune himself from these factor?

"Whether it is a live performance, recording a song in the studio or singing before the camera - music is quite therapeutic to me. Therefore I channelise all my other negative energy, stress, emotional turmoil if any - into music," he said.

He added: "Perhaps that is why when I do live gigs, in the end, I feel drained out. I feel empty for one moment because I have given it all in my performance."

Sami says in life he has gone through different phases of emotions "but I somehow manage to switch off from negativity while singing".

