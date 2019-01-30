Medina changed the human being in me: Adnan Sami

Bollywood composer- Sami says that he loves to shop for his daughter Medina Sami and her presence in his life has changed him as an individual.

Talking about his daughter Sami told IANS here: "Somewhere, the birth of Medina changed the human being in me, not only the I have changed. I love to shop for her endlessly. I took note on baby girls' latest fashion and buy dresses accordingly."

"I was told that daughters are special and father-daughter bond is very different. Until Medina came into our life, I did not realize how incredible it is," said the

Medina was born on May 10, 2017.

The is busy these days with budding talents on the music reality show "The Voice". It will start from February 3, on Star Plus.

--IANS

aru/dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)