JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Lokesh Rahul named in India A squad for first four-day game

Business Standard

Medina changed the human being in me: Adnan Sami

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Bollywood composer-singer Adnan Sami says that he loves to shop for his daughter Medina Sami Khan and her presence in his life has changed him as an individual.

Talking about his daughter Sami told IANS here: "Somewhere, the birth of Medina changed the human being in me, not only the singer. I have changed. I love to shop for her endlessly. I took note on baby girls' latest fashion and buy dresses accordingly."

"I was told that daughters are special and father-daughter bond is very different. Until Medina came into our life, I did not realize how incredible it is," said the singer.

Medina was born on May 10, 2017.

The singer-composer is busy these days with budding talents on the music reality show "The Voice". It will start from February 3, on Star Plus.

--IANS

aru/dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements