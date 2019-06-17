AAP Punjab slams assault of Sikh driver by Delhi Police

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) unit on Monday condemned Police's act of beating Sikh auto and his son in Delhi, terming it an "act of sacrilege".

In a statement here, party legislators Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Kaur, Kulwant Singh Pandori, and demanded the Modi-led government should show sensitivity towards the minority communities and protect their religious identities and sentiments.

Demanding a judicial probe into the incident, the legislators said that if Sikhs and other minorities were not safe in protecting their religious identity and sentiments in their own country, how the government would be able to protect the communities in other countries.

A video of the incident that occurred in north has gone viral.In the video, the is seen threatening the with a sword and injuring him when he tried to catch it. In retaliation, police are shown beating up the with canes and kicking him, as per the video.

"The alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a was also assaulted on the head by the with a sword. Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a in the leg," a police statement had said.

