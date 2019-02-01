Six Nepalese trafficked women rescued by DCW

Six girls who were trafficked from and brought to were rescued by the Commission for Women (DCW), it said on Friday.

The girls, in the age group of 18 -25 who were trafficked to on pretext of jobs in the Gulf countries, were rescued from a house in Bhalaswa in North-West

The rescued girls told the Commission that the agent had promised them to pay Rs 1 lakh which they did not receive, adding that around 12 girls had left that house the day conducted the raid.

"The rescue team found many visiting cards of a consultancy in New Friends Colony, printouts of passports, beer bottles and used condoms at the house," said.

The girls were taken to the station for recording their statements. They were shifted to shelter home Nirmal Chhaya in the capital.

However, alleged that the police initially did not register the case saying the statements were in Nepalese.

DCW has issued a notice to SHO Bhalaswa seeking a copy of the FIR as well as reasons for not registering statements in the matter.

"The laid-back attitude of does not help the women's causes and will eventually lead to increase in such cases in the city. The Commission will work with the police to curb trafficking in the city," Maliwal said.

