Train accident averted near Jaipur

A major train accident was averted on Friday near Sanganer railway station when Dayodaya Express' engine and a coach attached to it derailed, said railway officials.
The train was on its way from Jabalpur to Ajmer and had crossed Jaipur to reach Sanganer railway station, which is 15 km from Jaipur, when the accident occured.
The people living around the station rushed to the location and helped the passengers to come out.
The coach which derailed had general category passengers seated in it.
An accident relief train was rushed to the site from Jaipur.
The loco pilot has sustained minor injuries, said a police officer.
--IANS
arc/prs
