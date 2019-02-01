10 children rescued from traffickers in Delhi

Ten children trafficked from Jharkhand's Khuti district to New Delhi have been rescued, an official statement said on Friday.
"Ten children belonging to Khuti district have been rescued from different houses of New Delhi. They were rescued in a joint operation of Jharkhand Police with Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre (IRRC).
"Of the ten children nine are girls and one boy. Six girls and the boy are minors," said the statement.
"The children have been sent to Jharkhand. They were recovered on the directive of the Child Welfare Committee," said Kalanath, Nodal officer of Child Trafficking.
"The rescued children will be provided assistance under the social security scheme and employment with skill development," the release added.
IANS
ns/rs/bg
