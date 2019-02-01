10 children rescued from traffickers in Delhi

Ten children trafficked from Jharkhand's district to have been rescued, an official statement said on Friday.

"Ten children belonging to district have been rescued from different houses of They were rescued in a joint operation of Police with (IRRC).

"Of the ten children nine are girls and one boy. Six girls and the boy are minors," said the statement.

"The children have been sent to They were recovered on the directive of the Child Welfare Committee," said Kalanath, of Child Trafficking.

"The rescued children will be provided assistance under the social security scheme and employment with skill development," the release added.

IANS

ns/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)