Smart home speakers invade Indian living rooms

If you have not engaged in a conversation with virtual assistants like Alexa or Home on in your living home yet, this is the time to start one.

Voice is the new human-compute interface and the Indian masses -- be it a 3-year-old toddler or a 65-year-old grandpa -- are finally going to leverage voice to interact with the devices and digitally control their lives.

Smart home speakers are today helping people perform routine activities such as making voice calls, streaming music, reading eBooks, accessing news, knowing about weather and traffic updates and much more.

Among all smart home devices, are one of the fastest adopted technologies in and have a 97 per cent satisfaction rate among Indian consumers, said an report this month.

Half of globally now use digital voice assistants, led by emerging markets such as with 72 per cent adoption.

"It goes with our behaviour, irrespective of age that we 'call' someone for help. Very rarely will we type for help. With the elderly, it removes all the hassles of manoeuvring through the menus, apps (while ordering online). It makes the life simple," Faisal Kawoosa, of market research firm techARC, told IANS.

When it comes to the Indian market, American online Amazon's line-up of appeals more to the masses than its rival Google's home speakers.

According to market research firm (IDC), the smart speakers category in India, led by Amazon, grew 43 per cent in the second quarter of 2018. with its range of smart speakers led the category with 59 per cent market share, closely followed by

Amazon's line-up of speakers has primarily focused on building its voice ecosystem around such as booking cabs on Uber, ordering via and streaming Amazon's own service.

They can be also used to make purchases, turning on lighting and songs when prompted.

"With increasing adoption and satisfaction levels of smart in India, we will see digital voice assistants influencing the whole consumer and service ecosystem in a way that no other device, including smartphones, has done before," said Aditya Chaudhuri, and lead in Accenture's Communications, Media & practice in

The survey showed that 96 per cent of Indian consumers expect their home device purchases, such as smart TVs or computers, to be based on ease of integration with their standalone smart

"We are clearly heading towards a time in the not-too-distant future when voice becomes a standard mode of alongside established approaches like keyboard mouse and touchscreen," said David Watkins,

Highlighting the effect of smart speakers in our lives, Kawoosa said that while it is enabling more smartness to the tech space, it is also raising concerns like privacy.

"The technology, however, has a lot of power to redefine our future and the way we interface with devices as well as other things in the environment," he added.

A lot of awareness is still required among users to understand how the speakers work.

In March last year, several Echo users complained of strange, unprompted laughter as the gadgets, equipped with Alexa, were responding with a slightly unnerving laugh when owners asked it to perform the simplest of tasks.

"This anecdotally means 'deewaron ke bi kaan hote hain' (even the walls have ears). This is something users have to be aware of and be a bit more cautious while dealing with such devices who simply can listen and hear you," said Kawoosa.

To make Alexa appeal more to the Indian users, Amazon has taught her Hindi and regional language phonetics to let her pronounce names of important places, events and places. Currently, Alexa supports English with an Indian accent in the country.

