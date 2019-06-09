Snap elections called in Moldova

Snap parliamentary elections are due to take place in Moldova on September 6, Prime Minister Pavel Filip, who, according to the Constitutional Court, holds office of President on an interim basis, announced on Sunday.
Previously, Filip signed a decree that dissolved the Parliament, according to news reaching here from Chisinau, capital of Moldova, reported Xinhua news agency.
--IANS
pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU