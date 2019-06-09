JUST IN
Business Standard

Snap elections called in Moldova

IANS  |  Bucharest 

Snap parliamentary elections are due to take place in Moldova on September 6, Prime Minister Pavel Filip, who, according to the Constitutional Court, holds office of President on an interim basis, announced on Sunday.

Previously, Filip signed a decree that dissolved the Parliament, according to news reaching here from Chisinau, capital of Moldova, reported Xinhua news agency.

--IANS

pg

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 17:20 IST

