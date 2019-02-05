Delhi contributes 79 per cent to Yamuna pollution, Haryana tells HC

contributes 79 per cent of pollution load in the river, government told the High Court on Tuesday.

Citing a November 2006 report of (CPCB), told a bench of and Justice that contributes 79 per cent of pollution load in the river while pollution load of cities of and is shown to be five per cent.

" marginally get polluted in and Uttrakhand before the water is received at Tajewala," said.

In the last hearing, told the court that the water meant for the city was polluted and Delhi was not getting clean water because Haryana was not allowing clean water to flow into the

The has also said that national capital is facing scarcity of clean water due to Haryana which is obstructing the flow of the river.

On Tuesday, the told the court that direction has been issued to remove the 'bundhs' .

Haryana also told the court it keeps releasing the nearly 1050 cusecs water from for Delhi.

"It is the population of Haryana only, which suffers the vagaries of a lean season and not Delhi as the water works in Haryana would be partly filled/unfilled for some duration," the said in a reply.

"Therefore Delhi should take urgent measures to reduce their losses which are alleged to be 10 per cent in treatment and 30 per cent post treatment. Some treatment and post-treatment loses are inevitable, but losses to the extent as projected by DJB are unpardonable and can be termed as criminal wastage of precious raw water."

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on March 13.A

The court was hearing a plea, filed by S.B. Tripathi, who has sought direction to the DJB to provide 100 per cent sewage facility in the entire city and the to provide financial assistance to the DJB for the work.

The plea said that in 2016, the DJB had told the court that only 55 per cent of the Delhi population was covered with sewage facility and there was no sewage facility available to the remaining 45 per cent.

Tripathi has said as 330 cusecs of water was supplied by Haryana through a 'kutcha' canal, 50 per cent of water was being lost due to seepage and Delhi got only about 170-180 cusec water per day.

