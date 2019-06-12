Social media flooded with Pant memes after WC call up

With Rishabh set to join the Indian team in the UK for as cover for an injured Dhawan, funny posts filled social media, with fans posting tongue-in-cheek pictorial messages as to how the youngster was waiting for his chance with

was initially ignored as was picked in the 15-member WC squad, triggering mixed reactions from experts as well as fans.

Former had said that would miss the big-hitting wicketkeeper batsman in the mega event after his exploits for Delhi Capitals in the (IPL) enhanced his reputation as a match winner.

scored 488 runs in 16 matches including three half-centuries in the IPL. While the team management felt he is still not ready for the biggest stage, Pant made no bones about the fact that was on his mind during the IPL.

Now with his thumb during India's second assignment against Australia, the doors have opened for the 21-year-old stumper-batsman.

Pant is yet to be named as replacement for as the BCCI is still hopeful that the opener will recover from his in two to three weeks.

Moments after Pant's name surfaced, was awash with memes such as "Why do you think I came all this way?" which is a famous dialogue from popular HBO TV series which ended recently.

A picture of Pant running to catch a flight also went viral as were few others with a baby winking and a dialogue from a Bollywood movie "Hum Saath Saath Hain" which says "ye sach hai ki bhagwan hai (it's true that God exists)".

Pant has so far played five ODIs and scored 93 runs at an average of 23.25.

--IANS

dm/vin

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)