Rishabh Pant to fly in as cover for Shikhar Dhawan

Young Rishabh is set to go to England as cover for the injured even though the latter will continue to stay with the team and undergo treatment for his

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that has already been told that he needs to get ready to leave for England at the earliest.

is yet to be named as replacement for as the BCCI is still hopeful that the opener will recover from his in two to three weeks.

The BCCI in a statement said: "Team opening batsman is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored.

"Dhawan sustained an on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the league match against on Sunday."

Pant, who was initially ignored for when the 15-member squad was picked, will be packing his bags and leaving for the UK. While it is unlikely that the 21-year old will be initially available for selection, a call will be taken looking into Dhawan's progress.

Dhawan suffered his injury after being hit by a Pat delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against While the didn't show any fracture, CT scan revealed otherwise and Dhawan was taken to a for further assessment.

Coming to Pant, there was a lot of hoopla over his omission from squad with former going to the extent of saying that will miss the big-hitting keeper-batsman in the mega event.

England batsman took to on Tuesday to announce that Pant should be flown in the moment the seriousness of Dhawan's injury came to light.

--IANS

dm/bbh/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)