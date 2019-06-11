Would love to play in Pakistan: Finch (Lead, Correcting Para 1)

said on Tuesday that he would "love to play" in

"It's such a wonderful country. You hear of stories of guys who played there in the past that said how amazing it is to play there," told reporters on the eve of Australia's match against

cited the experiences of players who were part of the Super League matches that were played in the country. "The fans that travel, that support Pakistan are so passionate, we see," said Finch. "When the was played there, the fans were selling out grounds in minutes.

"From all reports, the guys who played there said it was an amazing time to play in Pakistan, just for them to have back in their home country where there's so much love and passion for the game is incredible."

While international has largely been absent in Pakistan since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team in during a Test series, have not toured the country since 1998/99. Since 2008, the only international teams to have played in Pakistan are in 2015/16 for a lone T20I and for three T20Is in 2018. A World XI team captained by South African and featuring Australia's toured Pakistan for three T20Is in 2017.

"I'm sure that all countries and the ICC and everyone involved is doing their due diligence in making sure that security and everything is looked at to make sure that when cricket is ready to go back to Pakistan," said Finch.

