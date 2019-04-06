Omar blames Mehbooba for NIA summons to Mirwaiz

-
Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday blamed Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summons to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the terror funding case.
Talking to media on the sidelines of a party rally in Kupwara district, he said: "NIA filed an FIR against Mirwaiz in 2017 when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister of the state so she alone is responsible for the notices NIA is sending to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq."
The Mirwaiz was on Friday served a third notice by the NIA to appear before the agency on April 18 even as the senior separatist leader had expressed his inability to appear before the agency in Delhi in response to two earlier NIA summons.
Abdullah, the National Conference's Vice President, also demanded revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir as has been done in case of Arunachal Pradesh.
