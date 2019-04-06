ASAT test poses no threat to ISS: DRDO chief

(DRDO) said on Saturday that there was no possibility of debris from the anti-satellite (ASAT) test conducted by on March 27 hitting the (ISS).

He said there were chances of some debris going up but since 10 days have passed since the launch, there was no possibility of it posing any threat to the ISS.

The risk analysis based on an internationally accepted software also showed that there was no threat to the space station. The DRDO said that all the debris should be dissolved within 45 days.

Responding to the observations made by NASA Administrstor about the possible threat to the International Space Station, Reddy said when conducted the test, the space station was over French

Bridenstine had said that the ASAT test by had created 69 pieces of orbital debris posing risk to the

On March 27, India shot down one of its satellites in space with an ASAT missile, which made it only the fourth country after the US, the USSR and to have used such a weapon.

--IANS

gd/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)