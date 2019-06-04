JUST IN
Sona elected Arunachal Assembly Speaker, Pongte deputy

IANS  |  Itanagar 

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party legislators Pasang Dorjee Sona and Tesam Pongte were on Tuesday elected unopposed as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker Phosum Khimhun declared Sona, a three-time legislator from Mechuka Assembly constituency, as Speaker of the 7th Legislative Assembly.

Soon after occupying the Speaker's chair, Sona presided over the election of the Deputy Speaker and announced Pongte, a two-time legislator from Changlang North Assembly constituency, would be his deputy.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other members from both the benches of the House congratulated Sona and Pongte.

Tue, June 04 2019. 20:06 IST

