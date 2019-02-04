Sonam is making brave choices: Anil Kapoor

As Ahuja is being lauded for promoting the LGBTQ community in her latest release "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", her father and Anil Kapoor, who has shared screen space with her for the first time in the film, says she is making brave choices in her film career.

"She is making such brave choices. 'Neerja' was a film that broke many myths. It gave Sonam a chance to prove herself as an I am thankful to (director) for believing in Sonam.

"Now I feel 'Ek Ladki...' gives Sonam another opportunity to prove what she's worth. Her performance is not over pitched. She is never over dramatic because she relates with real people and situations through her first hand experiences. She's widely read and travelled. She connects to her character in 'Ek Ladki...' and expresses the character's emotions with such natural grace," Anil said with pride in his voice.

According to Anil, it is necessary for an " to make risky choices in life" and he is "glad" that Sonam has played the role of a lesbian in the film.

"Whether it is mainstream or filmmakers, they've always done the unexpected. Raj Saab's 'Mera Naam Joker' and Guru Dutt's 'Kagaz Ke Phool' didn't work at the box office on release. In retrospect they are regarded as master works. One has to make risky choices in life. I am so glad Sonam is doing it so early in her career," he added.

How's your experience working with Sonam on screen?

He said: "Apart from the beautiful script, she is the main reason why I did 'Ek Ladki...', we waited to do the right film together and not just share screen space as a gimmick. And I am very impressed by her dedication."

Anil also shared that he wishes to direct Sonam in the future.

"If I ever direct a film it will only be so that I get to direct my daughter. Yes, my film as a would have Sonam and no other actor, as the protagonist."

The title track of "Ek Ladki..." is taken from Vidhu Chopra's "1942: A Love Story", in which Anil was the

Reminiscing "1942...", Anil said: " and I go back a long way. The title of 'Ek Ladki...' comes from Vinod's '1942" A Love Story'. That's the last time we worked together . And now we've collaborated again 25 years later, can you believe it!"

He said that while filming "Ek Ladki...", he used to become nostalgic on the sets.

"That song is iconic. I remember when we shot it, every detail comes flooding back. Now, that same song plays an important part in my new film. I also had as my co-star after so long. We did some fun films in the past. This one was fun too. And yes, I am very happy just to be part of a film where I share screen space with my daughter."

--IANS

skj/sim/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)