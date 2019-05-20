Sony acquires broadcasting rights to 2019 FIFA events

Private Limited (SPN) has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for marquee in 2019 including the Womens France 2019, the U-20 Poland 2019, the FIFA U-17 Brazil 2019 and the FIFA Paraguay 2019. All the prestigious tournaments will be broadcast on television and digitally within the Indian subcontinent on the channels of and its premium (VOD) service, SonyLIV.

SPN Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Business said, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with FIFA and the addition of marquee tournaments like the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 and the FIFA Paraguay 2019 to our bouquet makes Sony Pictures Network the destination for "

Audiences can expect a full calendar this year with the FIFA U-20 World Cup in May-June followed by the FIFA Women's World Cup in June-July, the FIFA U-17 World Cup in September-October and the FIFA in November. Additionally, the agreement with FIFA also gives the rights to broadcast FIFA's archive content in the Indian subcontinent.

The deal continues the successful broadcasting partnership between Sony Pictures Networks and FIFA. The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and the 2018 Russia both garnered unprecedented viewership and broke records for viewership in India. The momentum started building up significantly with the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, which rated better than any international football sporting event broadcast in India with over 47 mn viewers tuning in to the sports channels of SPN. The greatest show on earth, the 2018 Russia also broke viewership records with an unprecedented viewership of 177 mn.

SPN's football portfolio at present also includes Champions League, Europa League, EURO 2020, UEFA Nations League, Serie A, LaLiga and

FIFA Philippe Le Floc'h said, "This is the year to showcase women's football and inspire more girls and young women to get involved in the sport. By working with such a trusted broadcasting partner as Sony Pictures Networks India, we are confident that we will be able to really show its appeal and build the football fan base in the region."

