Everyone in team wants to impress Ponting: Finch

has admitted that the mere presence of in the dressing room and on the training track immediately lifts the morale of every member of the group as they look to defend their World Champions title in the upcoming beginning May 30 in England.

-- a dual World Cup-winning and three-times trophy winner - will be there as a with the Australian team for the showpiece event.

"The boys all want to impress 'Punter'," com.au quoted Finch as saying who recalled the effect had on the team when he was enlisted earlier this year to support Langer for the prestigious quadrennial event.

"Everyone wants to impress Punter, you should see them - it's like eight-year-old girls around when Punter's around the changeroom.

"It's embarrassing, but it's great," he added.

will play two warm-up games against England and before beginning their campaign against on June 1.

Squad: (c), Jason Behrendorff, (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

--IANS

aak/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)