Sony acquires rights for broadcast of archery events in Indian sub-continent

Networks Private Limited will telecast all international events of this year, including next month's World Championships, it was announced Thursday.

As per their exclusive broadcast deal with the World Archery, Networks Private Limited will telecast the events across eight territories of the Indian sub-continent -- India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and

The agreement covers season and the the World Championships in (June 10-16) where next year's Olympic quota places will be up for grabs.

"We expect this new partnership with Sony to leverage the excitement of our international calendar to engage people with in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympic Games," World said in a release.

"Ever since Deepika Kumari's victory at in 2010, Indian archers have come within a few arrow's widths of claiming titles at the sport's biggest events. Archery is a sport of precision, patience and practice -- and of rising popularity in the Indian sub-continent, where it is rooted in the region's culture and history.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)