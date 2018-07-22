JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

5 dead, thousands hit by monsoon rains in Philippines

Twitter CEO responds to NYT journalist's harsh criticism

Business Standard

South Africa taxi shooting kills 11

IANS  |  Johannesburg 

South African police said on Sunday that they are investigating a deadly shooting at a taxi which led to 11 deaths.

South Africa Police Service said that on Saturday night, a taxi from Gauteng province transporting people who attended a funeral came under fire between Colenso and Weenen. Unknown suspects jumped into the road from the bushes and opened fire, it said.

Xinhua news agency quoted a police spokesperson as confirming that there had been 11 fatalities while four people were seriously injured.

The victims were allegedly from a taxi association in Gauteng.

South Africa taxi operators often clash with each other for ranking facilities and routes.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 22 2018. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements