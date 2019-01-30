I confessed to IPL spot-fixing to escape police torture, Sreesanth to SC

Former on Wednesday told the that he initially confessed to the Special Cell of about his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL scandal to escape continuous police

The former cricketer, who was banned for life for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing, told a bench of Justice and Justice that the bookie tried to drag him in the but he did not fall for it.

his point, Sreesanth's read the Malayalam transcript of the alleged telephonic conversation he had with a bookie.

The court sought BCCI's response on this conversation and some documents relied upon by the former now faced with a life ban from the field.

Saying that it was a fact that used a towel during the match, which many other players also do, Salman Khurshid, appearing for Sreesanth, told the bench that too much was being read into it.

Asking why did he not inform the apex board about being contacted by a bookie, the court said that there was no doubt that his conduct was bad.

has moved the top court challenging the order upholding the life-time ban on him by the Board of Control for in India.

The BCCI had on May 15 last year opposed the plea by Sreesanth seeking a relaxation of the ban on him so that he could play in county cricket in England.

Opposing the plea with a "heavy heart", the court was told that the apex cricketing body had already appealed against the order discharging Sreesanth in the case during IPL 2013.

arrested Sreesanth and his two other Rajasthan Royals teammates, and Ankeet Chavan, on charge of spot-fixing during IPL 2013.

