SP's Dharmendra Yadav alleges conspiracy in Badaun

-
ALSO READ
BSP-SP alliance a mismatch, its leaders unreliable: Shivpal Yadav
Samajwadi Party to announce contenders for 6 Lok Sabha Seats today, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest
Mulayam Singh Yadav not in list of SP campaigners for Lok Sabha polls
In Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal Yadav launches new party
UP: Case registered against MP Dharmendra Yadav, three others for violating poll code
-
Lodging a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the malfunctioning of EVMs, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Badaun Dharmendra Yadav on Tuesday accused the district administration of conspiring for his defeat in the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.
Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Badaun, also complained about Swami Prasad Maurya, a Minister in the state's Yogi Adityanath government, alleging that he was attempting to influence polling in favour of his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, who is a BJP candidate from the constituency. A raid carried out by the district administration failed to find Maurya.
"Swami Prasad Maurya is sitting in Awas Vikas Colony's house no. 230. We complained to the EC and the district administration but no action was taken. The administration is not listening to us," said Yadav.
Emphasising that he had enough support to win the election, Yadav added, "If they think they can win elections by goondaism, they can try it with all their might. The people know it better."
The Congress has made the battle for Badaun a triangular fight by fielding five-time MP and former Union Minister Saleem Shervani.
--IANS
hindi/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU