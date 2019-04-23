Nearly 52% polling in Bengal (4th Lead) (1 p.m.)

Amid reports of violence, hurling of crude bombs, intimidation and EVM failure, nearly 52 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the first six hours of polling in phase three of the elections in on Tuesday.

Long queues of men and women of various age groups were seen outside polling booths in Balurghat, Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur and constituencies.

Till 1 p.m., the overall voting percentage was 51.90. Balurghat recorded 56.16, Malda North 49.77, Malda South 50.44, Jangipur 52.82 and 50.32 per cent polling, an (EC) said.

Meanwhile, and supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the personnel of influencing the electorate to vote for the and said an " complaint" has been lodged with the EC against the offenders.

Addressing an election meeting at Arambagh, district, Banerjee alleged that the personnel tried to influence voters after entering two polling booths under the Malda South constituency.

Crude bombs were hurled by unidentified bike-borne miscreants outside polling stations at Tiktikipara in Domkal, Murshidadbad, and Kaliachawk in Malda South. Both Domkal and Kaliachawk are known for their history of political violence.

In Domkal, a councillor's husband was also allegedly beaten up by Congress-backed goons.

In district, a sustained when he was attacked with a sharp weapon allegedly by backed goons at Tapan, while the saffron outfit's Balurghat candidate was threatened. In Kusmandi area, Trinamool activists allegedly thrashed BJP supporters.

A former Trinamool lawmaker was seen intimidating police personnel for heavy security deployment at a booth in Balurghat's Kumarganj.

Opposition parties -- the and the CPI-M -- alleged that Trinamool supporters threatened their agents and voters in many booths in Murshidabad's Bhagobangola and Jalangi areas.

Aerial firing by miscreants purportedly owing allegiance to the Trinamool to threaten Opposition agents was also reported in Murshidabad's Kumripur.

Faulty stalled voting in a few polling stations in Malda North seat.

A total of 80,23,846 people will vote in 8,528 polling stations to decide the fate of 61 candidates, six of whom are women.

A total of 324 companies of personnel have been deployed in the state, covering over 92 per cent of the polling stations across the five constituencies.

The deployment has been highest in district (96 per cent) followed by Malda (91.4 per cent).

The Balurghat seat is witnessing an intense battle between outgoing Trinamool Arpita Ghosh, BJP's and Ranen Barman of the (RSP), a constituent of the Left Front.

In Jangipur, former Pranab Mukherjee's son of the Congress faces a tough battle as he seeks a hat-trick of wins from the constituency, which sent his father to Parliament twice.

In the multi-cornered battle for the seat, the TMC has fielded Khalilur Rahaman against the CPI-M's and the BJP's Mafuja Khatun, the party's only Muslim woman candidate in this election.

The tussle in Malda North is between cousins Isha Khan Choudhury of the Congress and incumbent Mausam Noor, who won on a Congress ticket in 2014 but defected to the Trinamool in January.

The BJP candidate from Malda North is another turncoat, Khagen Murmu, who crossed over from the CPI-M. The party has nominated

In Malda South, Congress veteran and outgoing Choudhury, Isha Khan Choudhury's father, is up against Trinamool's Md Moazzem Hossain and BJP's Sreerupa The CPI-M has not fielded a candidate here and is supporting Abu Hasem.

In 2014, the Congress bagged Malda North, Malda South and Jangipur constituencies, while the Trinamool won Balurghat and the CPI-M got Murshidabad.

The subsequent phases of the polls will be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

