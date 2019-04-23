Low voter turnout may hit Mufti's prospects in Anantnag

With the overall voter turnout in the first of the three-phase polling in constituency settling below 10 per cent till 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the fate of hangs precariously in the balance in what was till recently her party's bastion.

The bad news for Mufti is that voters in her ancestral town Bijbehara and the neighbouring showed very little interest to come out and join the poll process.

Mufti won this seat in 2014 and resigned in 2016 to become the of following the death of her father, Mufti

She later won the 2016 bypoll for the Assembly seat to get elected to the 87-member state legislative Assembly. seat fell vacant due to Mufti Senior's death in 2016.

In contrast to the less than 3 per cent voter turnout in Bijbehara and Anantnag segments that have traditionally been PDP strongholds, the turnout has been good in Dooru, Kokernag and Shangus segments where her rival, has strong voter support.

The voter turnout has also been good in the Pahalgam segment, but it is believed that the PDP and the National Conference (NC) would cut almost equally here, again giving an edge to the candidate.

Voting will be held in Kulgam district of the constituency on April 29 and in Shopian and Pulwama districts on May 6 and the voter turnout in these remaining districts may make or mar the electoral prospects of the PDP

