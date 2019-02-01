Space gets more funds but funds for INSAT/GSAT satellites cut

The has proposed an allocation of Rs 11,538.26 crore for the Department of Space, in his interim Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament on Friday.

According to the Budget papers, a sum of Rs 11,538.26 crore has been proposed for for 2019-20, up from Rs 11,200 crore as per the revised estimates for 2018-19.

The funds proposed towards has rocketed to Rs 7,482.59 crore for 2019-20 from Rs 6,992.60 crore as per revised estimates for 2018-19.

The head consist of activities of different centres of (ISRO) including the newly formed

However the sum proposed to be allocated for development and building of INSAT/GSAT satellites is proposed to be cut to Rs 884.42 crore for 2019-20 from Rs 1,330.20 crore as per revised estimates for 2018-19.

